Katherine Legge reflects on Daytona 24 with Michael Shank Racing

Briton Katherine Legge has earned her stripes as a race car driver in a variety of cars in the United States. She originally came to the US to try out for an Indy Lights team, driving on an oval for the first time at Texas Motor Speedway and besting six others that had invitations to test; she did not and just brought her helmet in the hopes of having a chance.

