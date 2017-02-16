Kansas Speedway announces NASCAR stage lengths
Kansas Speedway announced Thursday the stage lengths for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling 400 and Hollywood Casino 400, along with the NASCAR XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300 and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 250. NASCAR had previously announced the format change to enhance competition by increasing the sense of urgency and emphasizing aggressive racing and strategy, which is designed to deliver more dramatic moments over the course of an entire race and season, with playoff point incentives on the line throughout.
