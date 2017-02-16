Kansas Speedway announces NASCAR stag...

Kansas Speedway announces NASCAR stage lengths

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

Kansas Speedway announced Thursday the stage lengths for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling 400 and Hollywood Casino 400, along with the NASCAR XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300 and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 250. NASCAR had previously announced the format change to enhance competition by increasing the sense of urgency and emphasizing aggressive racing and strategy, which is designed to deliver more dramatic moments over the course of an entire race and season, with playoff point incentives on the line throughout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drivers walking the company line Feb 13 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 5
Should I Drink My Beer or Throw it at Jimmie J... Feb 13 RattleTheCage 1
News KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13) Feb 10 Brand New Phart 2
Nascar Design For Breast Cancer Awarness Feb 9 nascar_ly 2
daytona 500 - 1 month away! Feb 9 nascar_ly 4
News NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons... Feb 9 BakePhart 9
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb 9 TruePhartzx 6
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,457 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC