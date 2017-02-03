IndyCar: Sage Karam enters Indianapolis 500 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Sage Karam will take another shot at winning the Indy 500 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. The Pennsylvanian made his Indy debut with DRR in 2014 where he finished ninth, contested the event with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2015 and came home 32nd, and returned to DRR last year where he also placed 32nd.

