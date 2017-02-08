How to Install the 3M Paint Defender onto a Fox-body Mustang
Nobody wants a rock chip on a new paint job, especially not Jason White, a professional painter. White recently sprayed a fresh Reef Blue Base Coat Clear Coat on his 1993 LX 5.0 and wanted to protect the frontend, but how? Applying precut clear sheets is one way to go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Modified Mustangs & Fords.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|16 hr
|JoinsPharts
|2
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 6
|FavorPharterz
|7
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Phart Legally
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|Feb 4
|BoothPhartas
|4
|question about new format
|Feb 4
|MrTinkertrain24
|12
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 2
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|Drivers walking the company line
|Jan 31
|Cale 11
|1
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC