Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener...

Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Crafton flips

12 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Matt Crafton 's truck is upside down after being involved in a multi-truck collision on the final lap during the NASCAR Trucks auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. less Matt Crafton 's truck is upside down after being involved in a multi-truck collision on the final lap during the NASCAR Trucks auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Daytona ... more Kaz Grala leads Christopher Bell and Johnny Sauter during a NASCAR truck series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

