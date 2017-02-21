Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Crafton flips
Matt Crafton 's truck is upside down after being involved in a multi-truck collision on the final lap during the NASCAR Trucks auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. less Matt Crafton 's truck is upside down after being involved in a multi-truck collision on the final lap during the NASCAR Trucks auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Daytona ... more Kaz Grala leads Christopher Bell and Johnny Sauter during a NASCAR truck series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very...
|30 min
|Rich K
|1
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|19 hr
|ErasPhartzz
|24
|Christmas wish List. (Dec '10)
|Thu
|Obama who
|26
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Wed
|CoolPhartcs
|4
|Fedup
|Wed
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|question about new format
|Feb 21
|Bubba
|16
|Dover or London
|Feb 20
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC