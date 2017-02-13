FOX Sports Announces Next Lineup of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Drivers as Guest Analysts

FOX Sports Announces Next Lineup of M...

For the third consecutive year, Fox Sports features a rotation of prominent MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES drivers as guest driver analysts for its 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES race telecasts, beginning with the season opener at Daytona. FOX NASCAR adds to the TV booth for the first time Chase Elliott and Jamie McMurray , who join Kevin Harvick , Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano .

