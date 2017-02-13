Fourth Season of Nascar America Kicks Off Tonight on NBC Sports

With the Daytona 500 less than two weeks away, the fourth season of NASCAR AMERICA premieres tonight at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, highlighted by live and in-depth coverage of the storylines, personnel, team changes, and format enhancements impacting the upcoming 2017 NASCAR season. Featuring unprecedented race team access, NASCAR AMERICA will include extensive Daytona 500 race preview coverage of all Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series teams.

