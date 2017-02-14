Former NASCAR star Mark Martin to race stock cars in Canada

NASCAR legend Mark Martin will compete in this summer's IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis Auto Body at Riverside International Speedway in Nova Scotia. , now 58, has raced in the three top NASCAR series during 31 seasons, winning 96 times: 40 times in the Cup Series, 49 in the Xfinity Series and seven in the Camping World Truck Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.