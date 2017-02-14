Former NASCAR star Mark Martin to rac...

Former NASCAR star Mark Martin to race stock cars in Canada

Read more: Motorsport.com

NASCAR legend Mark Martin will compete in this summer's IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis Auto Body at Riverside International Speedway in Nova Scotia. , now 58, has raced in the three top NASCAR series during 31 seasons, winning 96 times: 40 times in the Cup Series, 49 in the Xfinity Series and seven in the Camping World Truck Series.

