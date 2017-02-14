Former NASCAR star Mark Martin to race stock cars in Canada
NASCAR legend Mark Martin will compete in this summer's IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis Auto Body at Riverside International Speedway in Nova Scotia. , now 58, has raced in the three top NASCAR series during 31 seasons, winning 96 times: 40 times in the Cup Series, 49 in the Xfinity Series and seven in the Camping World Truck Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drivers walking the company line
|Mon
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|5
|Should I Drink My Beer or Throw it at Jimmie J...
|Mon
|RattleTheCage
|1
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Brand New Phart
|2
|Nascar Design For Breast Cancer Awarness
|Feb 9
|nascar_ly
|2
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|Feb 9
|nascar_ly
|4
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC