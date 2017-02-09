Former Angels pitcher C.J. Wilson focused on racing, selling cars
Former Angels pitcher C.J. Wilson said Thursday that he's now focused on racing cars and selling them, although he didn't entirely close the door on pitching again if an opportunity presents itself. Former Angels pitcher C.J. Wilson prepares to drive the pace car prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Nov. 7, 2010 in Fort Worth, Texas.
