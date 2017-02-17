Ford looking for championships with upgraded NASCAR lineup
No matter how Ford crunched the numbers, it was at a significant deficit in car count. It hindered the manufacturer's ability to win a championship - Ford last won a Cup title in 2004 - and new leadership recognized an immediate need to add a top-tier team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|10 hr
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|Dover or London
|Fri
|Dmscag
|1
|Odds to win the 2017 championship
|Fri
|Cale 11
|1
|Greg Biffle says Adios Muchachos
|Fri
|Cale 11
|1
|Drivers walking the company line
|Feb 13
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|5
|Should I Drink My Beer or Throw it at Jimmie J...
|Feb 13
|RattleTheCage
|1
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Brand New Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC