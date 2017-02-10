F4: Lawson Nagel makes move to F4 United States Championship

Lawson Nagel is just 15, but he's been racing karts with much success since he was 8. This year he'll make the transition to race cars, as Miller Vinatieri LeguizamA3n Motorsports has signed the Azle High School freshman to do a full season of the F4 United States Championship Powered by Honda. The series, designed just for drivers like Nagel who are coming up from karting or quarter midgets, is sanctioned by SCCA Pro Racing and certified by the FIA, which organizes the Formula 1 World Championship.

