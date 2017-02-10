Ex-racer Stewart renting Indiana home...

Ex-racer Stewart renting Indiana home for hunting, fishing

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Retired NASCAR driver Tony Stewart is starting to rent out his Indiana home and 414-acre property for hunting and fishing excursions. Stewart tells The Republic that a sporting goods company has reserved the property for this spring's turkey hunting season.

