ESPN's Craven: Patrick is 'getting long in the tooth'
Former NASCAR driver Ricky Craven said Thursday that Danica Patrick is "getting long in the tooth" and her window to win a Cup race is starting to close. The two-time Monster Energy Cup series race winner and ESPN analyst touched on several topics during a news conference for Kentucky Speedway, including Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s return from a concussion and Carl Edwards' decision to retire.
