ESPN's Craven: Patrick is 'getting long in the tooth'

18 hrs ago

Former NASCAR driver Ricky Craven said Thursday that Danica Patrick is "getting long in the tooth" and her window to win a Cup race is starting to close. The two-time Monster Energy Cup series race winner and ESPN analyst touched on several topics during a news conference for Kentucky Speedway, including Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s return from a concussion and Carl Edwards' decision to retire.

