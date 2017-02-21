Emporia native Clint Bowyer ready to ...

Emporia native Clint Bowyer ready to put 2016 NASCAR season behind him

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

EDITOR'S NOTE: Topeka Capital-Journal sports writer Rick Peterson recently talked with NASCAR driver and Emporia native Clint Bowyer about a variety of issues, including his recent on-track struggles and his hopes for the future. This is the first story in a three-part series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
question about new format 9 hr Bubba 16
Fedup Mon Hilton Head 2
Dover or London Mon WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... Feb 18 FairlyPhartss 2
Odds to win the 2017 championship Feb 17 Cale 11 1
Greg Biffle says Adios Muchachos Feb 17 Cale 11 1
Drivers walking the company line Feb 13 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 5
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,938 • Total comments across all topics: 279,058,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC