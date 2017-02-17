Elena Myers Charges Sexual Assault In Lawsuit Filed In Philadelphia Against Hotel, Spa And Masseuse

Former Pro racer Elena Myers, now Elena Myers Court, is suing Philadelphia's Loews Hotel, the spa located within the hotel and masseuse Jerome McNeill because Myers claims that McNeill sexually assaulted her during a massage session at the spa after a race in September of 2014, according to an article posted on www.phillymag.com, the website of Philadelphia magazine. The article details other sex-related crimes McNeill is accused of committing, before and after his encounter with Myers, and the "indifferent and callous" response Myers received when she immediately notified the spa and Loews Hotel management of the incident.

