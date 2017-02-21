Earnhardt returns from concussion, fe...

Earnhardt returns from concussion, feels fine after crash

Dale Earnhardt Jr. climbed out of his wrecked race car, surveyed the damage, chatted with his team and hopped on a golf cart for a trip to the infield care center. Earnhardt crashed out near the midway point of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, hitting the wall after Kyle Busch lost control and turned sideways in front of him.

