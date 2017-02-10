Drive-by shooting leads to police cha...

Drive-by shooting leads to police chase, fiery crash

14 hrs ago

Two men suspected of shooting at a house in Rowlett crashed on Haskell Ave. in Dallas after trying to elude officers. The suspect, Juan Reyna, was taken into custody facing two charges of intoxication assault; the injured workers were taken to Parkland Hospital.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 34,135

