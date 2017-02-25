Darlington Raceway Community Watch Pa...

Darlington Raceway Community Watch Party to be celebrated at Mello Mushroom in Florence

FLORENCE, SC The Darlington Raceway will celebrate Darlington Day and the start of the 2017 NASCAR season Sunday, February 26 at Mellow Mushroom, located at 120 Dunbarton Drive in Florence, at 1:30 p.m., according to a media release from Darlington Raceway. The watch party will feature food and drink specials.

