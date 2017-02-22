Danica Patrick says she has gotten numerous concussions during her career
Danica Patrick has never missed a race because of injury in her career but said her current "hyper-sensitive" nature concerning her body would lead her to make sound decisions in the future. Danica Patrick says she has gotten numerous concussions during her career Danica Patrick has never missed a race because of injury in her career but said her current "hyper-sensitive" nature concerning her body would lead her to make sound decisions in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|7 hr
|CoolPhartcs
|4
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|10 hr
|JustPhartts
|7
|Fedup
|10 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Christmas wish List. (Dec '10)
|17 hr
|not so old school
|25
|question about new format
|Tue
|Bubba
|16
|Dover or London
|Feb 20
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Feb 18
|FairlyPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC