Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very unhappy people'
Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very unhappy people' Stewart-Haas Racing driver Danica Patrick has tried to ignore Twitter trolling as much as possible. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2mgh6NP But the Stewart-Haas Racing driver had no misconceptions that this video would solve the problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|16 hr
|ErasPhartzz
|24
|Christmas wish List. (Dec '10)
|Thu
|Obama who
|26
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Wed
|CoolPhartcs
|4
|Fedup
|Wed
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|question about new format
|Feb 21
|Bubba
|16
|Dover or London
|Feb 20
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Feb 18
|FairlyPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC