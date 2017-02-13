Danica Patrick gets sponsorship help ...

Danica Patrick gets sponsorship help days before Daytona 500

Read more: NewsOK.com

In this Sept. 18, 2015, file photo, Danica Patrick talks to media at a news conference before her practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway, in Joliet, Ill.

