Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clash at Daytona

Dale Earnhardt Jr. may not be participating in the unofficial season-opening Clash at Daytona, but NASCAR fans they will get his take on the race. Fox Sports announced Earnhardt is schedule to join its NASCAR TV booth as a guest driver analyst for Fox Sports 1's live coverage of the event on Feb. 18. Earnhardt, a two-time winner of the non-points event, will team with NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip, recently retired four-time Cup champion Jeff Gordon and announcer Mike Joy in the booth.

