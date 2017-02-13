Creativity Or Bust: Glu Mobile CEO Ni...

Creativity Or Bust: Glu Mobile CEO Nick Earl's Big Bet

Given the company's status as a perennial loss maker in the mobile game market that's grown from zero to $40 billion over the past decade, new Glu Mobile CEO Nick Earl has made a bold decision. With the exception of a new Taylor Swift game due sometime in 2017, Glu Mobile has ditched its celebrity-focused approach, pivoting to what Earl describes as a creativity-first strategy.

