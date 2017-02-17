Competitive fire still burns bright f...

Competitive fire still burns bright for NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson

AutoWeek

Don't expect Jimmie Johnson to win an eighth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship and then immediately retire on the stage at Homestead Miami Speedway. Nico Rosberg shocked the Formula 1 community back in November when he announced his retirement just days after capturing his only championship.

