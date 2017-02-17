Competitive fire still burns bright for NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson
Don't expect Jimmie Johnson to win an eighth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship and then immediately retire on the stage at Homestead Miami Speedway. Nico Rosberg shocked the Formula 1 community back in November when he announced his retirement just days after capturing his only championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|4 hr
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|Dover or London
|Fri
|Dmscag
|1
|Odds to win the 2017 championship
|Fri
|Cale 11
|1
|Greg Biffle says Adios Muchachos
|Fri
|Cale 11
|1
|Drivers walking the company line
|Feb 13
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|5
|Should I Drink My Beer or Throw it at Jimmie J...
|Feb 13
|RattleTheCage
|1
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Brand New Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC