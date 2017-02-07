Comment Of The Day: NASCAR Driver Parker Kligerman's Self-Prescribed Tequila Edition
Earlier today the fabled and noble Jason Torchinsky set out to find just how quickly a human could possibly accelerate to 60 miles per hour without dying. Then NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman joined in to describe what happens when you go from 60 to 0 into a wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Mon
|FavorPharterz
|7
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Phart Legally
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|Feb 4
|BoothPhartas
|4
|question about new format
|Feb 4
|MrTinkertrain24
|12
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 2
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|Drivers walking the company line
|Jan 31
|Cale 11
|1
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|Jan 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC