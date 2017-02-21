Chase Elliott grabs 1st Cup win in Da...

Chase Elliott grabs 1st Cup win in Daytona qualifier

11 min ago

Chase Elliott already had the top starting spot for NASCAR season-opening Daytona 500, so he had no real reason to race hard Thursday night in a qualifying race. But Elliott, who fell short time and again during last year's rookie season to secure a win, wanted a trophy.

