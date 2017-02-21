Chase Elliott grabs 1st Cup win in Daytona qualifier
Chase Elliott already had the top starting spot for NASCAR season-opening Daytona 500, so he had no real reason to race hard Thursday night in a qualifying race. But Elliott, who fell short time and again during last year's rookie season to secure a win, wanted a trophy.
