Carl Edwards open to being substitute NASCAR driver in retirement
After abruptly announcing his retirement from the sport this winter, Edwards told ESPN.com Tuesday he has special plans for his future, which may include some racing. "I've been working on some neat stuff but nothing I'm ready to talk about yet," Edwards said.
