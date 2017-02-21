Busch Packaging Redesign Hits the NASCAR Track
Usually, the first place consumers catch a glimpse of a popular brand's new packaging design is on a store shelf. But to continue the momentum from its Super Bowl commercial , Busch beer's new nature-themed look made its debut on a NASCAR track at Sunday's Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona .
