Bubba Pollard hopes to net Winter Showdown hat trick
The Senoia, Georgia driver inked his name on the trophy for the last two Winter Showdown asphalt Super Late Model races at the Bakersfield, California speedway. He will go for his third straight victory on Saturday.
