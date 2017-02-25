BoldVu Displays and ISM Vision to Accelerate NASCAR Fan Engagement with Digital Media Network

ISC owns and operates 13 speedways across the US, hosting numerous NASCAR events each year, including the Daytona 500 one of Forbes' global top-10 most valuable sporting events. MRI and ISM have branded their digital engagement and advertising network- ISM Vision, Powered by BoldVu , MRI's flagship outdoor display, has been the highest performing product of its kind for 12 years running; pairing well with sporting events centered on high performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Video Editing.