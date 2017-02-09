BBR Music Group Partners With Chip Ganassi Racing
BBR MUSIC GROUP has partnered with CHIP GANASSI RACING on the #42 CHEVROLET CAMARO with racer TYLER REDDICK for multiple NASCAR XFINITY Series races in 2017. The car will feature imprint WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist TRACE ADKINS for the season opening XFINITY Series race at DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25th.
