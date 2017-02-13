Barrels of fun: Local man seeks million-dollar prize to help kids fight cancer
The odds of winning the lottery are almost one in 14 million, but Jimmy Bryant said he believes he has a much greater chance at walking away with a million dollar prize this week. The 50-year-old Columbus barrel racer, who competes in about 250 events a year, has qualified for the semifinal round of The RFD American in Forth Worth, Texas, for the second time and will compete at the Cowtown Coliseum starting Tuesday.
