Austin Theriault wins accident-ended ARCA race at Daytona

Track personnel use welding torches to repair a wall along the front stretch after a multi-car accident during the ARCA auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Austin Theriault celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the ARCA auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.