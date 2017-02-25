About 250 workers losing jobs at Fort...

About 250 workers losing jobs at Fort Worth GE locomotive plant

15 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Citing a slump in freight rail shipping, GE Manufacturing Services has begun laying off about one-third of its workforce at its locomotive plant in north Fort Worth, just west of the Texas Motor Speedway. In all, about 250 hourly and salaried employees will lose their jobs at the plant that has been producing on average 10 freight locomotives a week since in opened in 2012.

