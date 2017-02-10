10 Things to Know for Today

In this May 4, 2016, file photo, visitors walk by a Takata Corp. desk at an automaker's showroom in Tokyo. Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp. is expected to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, to a criminal charge and agree to a $1 billion penalty for concealing a deadly air bag inflator problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.