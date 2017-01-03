Will Stroll show his talent is worth ...

Will Stroll show his talent is worth more than his money in F1?

There is no denying the financial backing from his family has made things easier for Lance Stroll during his career leading to securing an F1 driver with Williams. Now it's time to show he deserves to be there, as Adam Cooper explains.

