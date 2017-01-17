What Do You Want To See As Chevy's Next NASCAR Race Car?
Jimmie Johnson leads a pack of Chevrolet SS race cars at Phoenix International Raceway in 2016. Photo credit: Chris Trotman/ Getty Images The Chevrolet SS was always an odd choice for Chevy's entry in the top division of NASCAR, seeing as nobody- seriously, almost nobody -in the U.S. bought the thing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Edwards to retire
|Jan 19
|FYI
|13
|exhaust
|Jan 18
|Cale 11
|3
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Danica Blows ... Again
|Jan 14
|Cale 11
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Jan 10
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC