Villeneuve: Tough for Schumi Jnr
Jacques Villeneuve believes Mick Schumacher, the teenage son of seven-time champion Michael, would have to be mentally strong to cope with the scrutiny of carving out his own career in Formula 1. Schumacher, 17, continues his progression through the motorsport ranks and this year steps up to the European F3 Championship after runner-up finishes in both German and Italian F4 in 2016. The head of Ferrari's driver academy has said they would roll out the "red carpet" for the promising youngster, while Mercedes, another of Schumacher Snr's former teams, have also been keeping tabs on the German.
