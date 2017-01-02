Verizon IndyCar Series Future +VIDEO
On New Year's Day, INDYCAR released the fourth chapter of its "Racing Heart" advertising campaign designed to kick off the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season. Following three consecutive years showcasing the thrilling traits of the sport, INDYCAR's communications in 2017 will feature the next exciting chapter of on-track action, the next drivers to watch, the next technology and innovation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|3 hr
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Sun
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|Dec 29
|Orange God
|33
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 25
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|10
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC