US star NASCAR driver Earnhardt weds

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a second-generation star driver in America's most popular auto racing circuit, announced Sunday on Twitter he married long-time girlfriend Amy Reimann on New Year's Eve. NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Reimann, who announced their marriage January 1, 2017, are seen attending the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards in Las Vegas December 2, 2016 The ceremony took place in front of friends and family as well as some of Earnhardt's rival racers in the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing .

