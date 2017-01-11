Toyota Unveils 2018 NASCAR Camry at N...

Toyota Unveils 2018 NASCAR Camry at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Recently, Toyota revealed its2018 NASCAR Toyota Camry race car that's also a debut for Camry's 2018 production. Displayed at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the vehicle attracts huge audience.

