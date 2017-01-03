Toyota debuts 'sexy' 2018 Camry and new NASCAR model at Detroit auto show
Toyota introduced its eighth-generation Camry on Monday, and didn't stop there, rolling out its new racing model for NASCAR, along with drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin. Akio Toyoda, Toyota president, served as spokesperson and entertainer for the Monday afternoon, Jan. 9 press conference at the North American International Auto Show.
