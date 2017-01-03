Toyota debuts 'sexy' 2018 Camry along...

Toyota debuts 'sexy' 2018 Camry along with new NASCAR model at NAIAS

4 hrs ago

Toyota didn't just stop its presentation with the introduction of the eighth-generation Camry, as the automaker also pulled out the new model for NASCAR along with drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin. Akio Toyoda, Toyota president, served as the spokesperson and entertainer for the Monday afternoon, Jan. 9 press conference at the North American International Auto Show.

