Tony Stewart Will Return to Roots in 2017
Tony Stewart may have put his NASCAR days behind him, but it appears there are plenty of days behind the wheel left for "Smoke." Last week during preliminaries for the Chili Bowl Nationals Stewart announced that he will be competing in approximately 50 events during the 2017 race season, mostly on the dirt.
