Tincknell races to top five spot at R...

Tincknell races to top five spot at Rolex 24 At Daytona meeting

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Steve Birley Harry Tincknell recorded an excellent top-five placing in this year's Rolex 24 At Daytona when the Briton brought his Ford Chip Ganassi Ford GT home fifth in the GT Le Mans category in the twice-around-the-clock race that took place across the final weekend of January. The 25-year-old reigning European Le Mans Series champion, partnered by Andy Priaulx and Tony Kanaan , was competing in the annual Rolex event staged at the world-famous Daytona International Speedway for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
question about new format 5 hr MrTinkertrain24 4
Drivers walking the company line 13 hr Cale 11 1
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Mon FansPharts 2
daytona 500 - 1 month away! Mon WWE CRASHCAR 2017 3
Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s greatest rival. (Oct '06) Jan 28 Paul 49
Carl Edwards to retire Jan 19 FYI 13
exhaust Jan 18 Cale 11 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,427 • Total comments across all topics: 278,438,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC