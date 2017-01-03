Texas makeover: TMS will repave track, reduce banking
In this June 12, 2016, file photo, the race car of Max Chilton, from England, is covered by a tarp during a thunderstorm which stopped an IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas Motor Speedway is going to completely repave its 1 1/2-mile track and reduce the high banking in the first and second turns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|6 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|8 hr
|mike
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|Dec 29
|Orange God
|33
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 25
|orange God
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC