Stewart-Haas raises Ford flag at shop

Stewart-Haas raises Ford flag at shop

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NASCAR Winston Cup Scene

Some of us raised glasses to toast the New Year, but those at Stewart-Haas Racing were also raising a new flag at their headquarters in Kannapolis, North Carolina, to kick off the 2017 season. SHR's transition to a new manufacturer will be one of the key story lines for fans to watch this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NASCAR Winston Cup Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... 10 hr Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Sun WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
Does Jimmie get to 8? Dec 29 Orange God 33
Who's autograph is this? Dec 25 orange God 3
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Dec 25 Orange God 3
A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races. Dec 25 Orange God 10
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,556,194

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC