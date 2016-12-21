Stewart-Haas raises Ford flag at shop
Some of us raised glasses to toast the New Year, but those at Stewart-Haas Racing were also raising a new flag at their headquarters in Kannapolis, North Carolina, to kick off the 2017 season. SHR's transition to a new manufacturer will be one of the key story lines for fans to watch this year.
