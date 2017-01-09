Stewart drops appeal of ruling in wrongful death lawsuit
Former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart has dropped his appeal of a court ruling that said an insurance company would not be liable to pay any damages associated with a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of another auto racing driver. Stewart's attorney, Derek R. Molter of the Indianapolis law firm of Ice Miller, filed the notice of withdrawal on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|1 hr
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|21 hr
|Cale 11
|1
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC