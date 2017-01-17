Steven Tyler turns wedding singer
Race car driver Kurt Busch and polo-playing model Ashley Van Metre had a very special wedding singer at their recent nuptials - Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler. Busch is a lifelong Aerosmith fan and he chose the band's "Walk This Way" as introduction tune at Bristol Motor Speedway last April.
