Sponsor questions for Danica Patrick as NASCAR season nears
Danica Patrick wore an all-white Tax Act uniform to NASCAR's preseason media event Tuesday, raising eyebrows about her sponsorship situation with the season just a month away. Patrick and Stewart-Haas Racing last year signed a deal with Nature's Bakery as Patrick's primary sponsor.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Edwards to retire
|Jan 19
|FYI
|13
|exhaust
|Jan 18
|Cale 11
|3
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Danica Blows ... Again
|Jan 14
|Cale 11
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Jan 10
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
